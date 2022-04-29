Mexican authorities have convicted three people for the 2020 murder of three students and an Uber driver. Among the victims were José Antonio Parada and Ximena Quijano, two young Colombian medical students. They had attended a festival.

“Based on the evidence that it collected and supported, the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office obtained a sentence of 68 years in prison against Pablo Jesús N., Ángel N. and Lisset N. Each of the sentenced persons must remain in prison. 50 years in prison for the crime of aggravated homicide and 18 years for aggravated vehicle theft“Wrote the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

The accusing entity also indicated that those convicted must respond for “reparation of moral and material damage.”

The lifeless bodies of Parada, Quijano, the Mexican student Francisco Javier Tirado and the driver Josué Emanuel Vital Castillo were found on February 24, 2020, on a road in the municipality of Huejotzingo.

The two Colombian students were on an exchange at the Popular Autonomous University of the State of Puebla, in Mexico, where they were finishing their internship year. Apparently, in the middle of a festival, they had a strong argument with Lisset N., the convicted woman, for the theft of a hat.

Although the investigations did not conclude if this was the motive for the murder, it is the main hypothesis, since in the house of the condemned they found the hat, Quijano’s perfume, the victims’ glasses and Parada’s backpack.

In addition, near the residence there was also the car and the papers of the Uber driver who was transporting the other three victims.

After the sentence was known, Angélica Bernal, mother of José Antonio Parada, assured that the decision is received “in the best way”.

“We have been waiting for this for two years since this whole tragedy began. The trial began two months ago,” he said.

Regarding the murder of the victims, Bernal mentioned that “they took them, kidnapped them, transferred them to other places, tortured them and then murdered them.”

ELTIEMPO.COM*

*With information from Daniel Arévalo- City Tv