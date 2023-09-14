with videoA convicted murderer has been captured in the United States almost two weeks after his escape. During his transfer, the man managed to leave a prison in the state of Pennsylvania by climbing over a wall ‘like a crab’, which was followed by a huge manhunt.



Foreign editorial



September 13 2023

34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison in August for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. She was stabbed to death at home in 2021 in the presence of her children. According to police in his home country Brazil, Cavalcante is suspected of a murder in 2017. He was described as “armed and extremely dangerous”.

Police said officers were able to arrest Cavalcante without firing a shot. They tracked him down because the alarm went off at a house where he was probably trying to break into. In the past two weeks, he stole clothing and food from homes more often and traveled dozens of kilometers in a stolen van. He also managed to shave off his beard. The fugitive man was previously shot by a homeowner when he stole a gun from his garage. He was not injured. See also “A wall of slow death”: minimum wage in Venezuela only covers 5% of needs

Thermal camera

The police did not immediately find him at the house where the alarm had gone off, but a helicopter was then able to track him with a thermal camera. When the officers had surrounded Cavalcante, he tried to flee again by crawling into thick bushes, but he could not escape. He was bitten in the leg by a police dog and suffered minor injuries.

Danelo Cavalcante is escorted by officers. © AP



Camouflage clothing

Images of the arrest have been shared by, among others CNN. It shows heavily armed officers in camouflage clothing taking the man away and taking a photo with him. The search in a wooded area involved approximately five hundred officers, including helicopters, drones and dogs. The man appeared several times in recordings from private security cameras.

Residents of the search area were advised, among other things, to close their doors and windows, stay indoors and call the police in case of suspicious situations. Schools were also locked and roadblocks were set up. A reward of 25,000 dollars (23,300 euros) had been offered for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive. It is not immediately known whether this reward will be paid out. See also Video: Tesla driver rams others to escape police

Cavalcante was arrested in a forest area after a manhunt. © AP

