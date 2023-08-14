Murderer of her daughter on leave, the mother of the victim: “Better not to have children, the state turns its back on us”

Naomi Rizzo she was killed in 2017 by her ex-boyfriend in Castrignano del Capo, the extreme tip of Salento, with stabs and stone blows. The killer The 24-year-old was sentenced to 18 years and 8 months’ imprisonment. But Lucio Marzo is once again the protagonist of the news for a sensational story. The young man – we read in the Corriere della Sera – obtained a award permit and got out of prison, but was stopped by police: was at driving a car while intoxicated. Noemi’s mother is not there and she points the finger at her decision to leave her free to shoot a murderer. “I believe – Imma Rizzo vents to Corriere della Sera – in justice, but the truth is that the state protects murderers. And we victims we are sentenced to life imprisonment“.

“I simply ask – continues Noemi’s mother to Corriere – for him to come served the penalty. As is the case in other countries. I’ll stick to the facts: it’s only been six years and my daughter’s killer is already out and about. It’s shameful. I try so much anger but I’m not giving up, I’ll keep going. I will continue to denounce the distortions of this system. How can you think that a murderer after six years is to be considered recovered? These are people he killedtook another person’s life.”

