Sarzana murders, the killer’s escape: hanging from a lamppost

Daniele Bedini did it again. Second escape from the prison in less than a month but also this time without success. The 32-year-old carpenter from Carraraaccused of having killed a prostitute and investigated for the murder of a trans in Liguriawas caught in just half an hour from the Penitentiary Police and Carabinieri, on a departing train in the station. The man had already tried to escape from La Spezia prison and for this reason it had been transferred to Cuneo. The agents blocked him at the station, aboard a train leaving for Fossano. Taken back to the cellis now under maximum surveillance, watched on sight.

The escape, daring, according to what was learned from Ansa, took place yesterday at lunchtime. The man, arrested at the beginning of June for the murder of the Albanian prostitute Nevila Pjetri and under investigation for that of the trans Camilla, both occurred in Marinella di Sarzana (La Spezia), he managed to reach the Street with agility and physical strength. Like in a movieclimbed over the promenade courtyard with his bare hands, reached the boundary wall by climbing on the air conditioners and on the roof of the gym and, after having hanging from a lamppost, he launched himself outside the prison. Today’s escape attempt rekindles security controversy of the Cuneo prison, where they are also imprisoned detained under the 41 bis regime.

