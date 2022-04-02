SA Saturday, April 2, 2022, 7:52 p.m.



He had been missing for two weeks and his body was found on Friday. The Ukrainian photographer and documentary filmmaker, Makxin Levin, born in 1981 and who collaborated with various national and international media such as the BBC, or the Reuters or Associated Press agencies, has become the sixth journalist who has died in this war.

His body was found in Huta Mezhyhirska, a town north of kyiv. According to the Ukrainian news website LB.ua, for which he was working and which this Saturday revealed the location of the lifeless body by the police, Levin traveled to this town along with a soldier and former photographer on March 13 to document the consequences of Russian aggression. “They left the vehicle and headed towards the town of Moshchun,” the media reports. It was the last time they saw him alive.

The Prosecutor General’s Office in Ukraine assured that it is investigating Levin’s death on indications that he was “killed by soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces with two gunshots.” A line of investigation that was also confirmed by the Ukrainian Institute of Mass Media. Levin leaves behind a wife and four children.