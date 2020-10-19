A few minutes before the attack, the terrorist prowls the streets near the college of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. Friday afternoon at the end of class, he approaches the students and offers them money in exchange for information on Samuel Paty. According to a student’s mother, Abdoullah Anzorov would have offered a friend of his son 300 euros in 10 notes. The terrorist hides behind a car and takes action a few minutes later. He kills the history teacher.

In recent days, Samuel Paty had been fiercely criticized on the Internet. In a video, the father of a student criticized her for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. The man, currently in police custody, then publicly delivers the name of the teacher. Did his video convince the terrorist to take action? Faced with investigators, relatives of the attacker say he was obsessed with the subject. The Chechen also contacted the pupil’s father by phone, but it is not yet known whether the latter answered him. 15 people, including 4 schoolchildren who met the assailant just before the attack, are in police custody Monday evening.