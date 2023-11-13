The former Peruvian soccer player Henry Colán, who played in Sport Boys, Sporting Cristal and César Vallejo University, He was shot dead this Monday in the popular Lima sector of Barrios Altos, at the age of 41.

The news was announced by Sport Boys through its account on the social network

What is known

“We regret to report the sensitive death of our beloved former player and technical director of our 2011 category, Henry Colán. We extend our most sincere condolences and offer a prayer for his eternal rest,” the club wrote.

Police sources confirmed to the RPP station and the network Latin Television that Colán was shot before 6:00 a.m. local time (11:00 GMT) by unknown persons, in an attack that is being investigated.

Latina Television, which had access to the police report, detailed that the former soccer player was shot six times that caused his death. According to the RPP station, the former soccer player was taken to the hospital by two people.l Lima Dos de Mayo, where they confirmed his death.

After hearing the news, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) He regretted “the sensitive death of Henry Colán.” “Our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and friends. Rest in peace!” the FPF published on the X social network.

Sporting Cristal, where he also played, joined in the condolences on the same social network and sent his “heartfelt condolences” to his relatives, to whom he wished “a lot of strength.”

Colán debuted in the Alfonso Ugarte Sports Club in 2002 and had a long career that led him to play for Somos Aduanas, Sport Boys -in two stages-, Sporting Cristal, Alianza Atlético, Total Chalaco, San Marcos University Sports Club, Ayacucho FC and César Vallejo University. He retired in 2018.

