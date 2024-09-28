Ciudad Juárez—The Northern District Prosecutor’s Office reported this morning that during the attack recorded on Friday night in the Paseos de Zaragoza subdivision, a pregnant woman died and a man was wounded by a gunshot.

Gabriela Cota Santos, spokesperson for this Prosecutor’s Office, reported that on the night of Friday, September 27, the State Investigation Agency learned of the attack recorded on Filia and Hidalgo streets in the Paseos de Zaragoza subdivision.

“The scene was intervened and processed by specialized personnel from the Directorate of Forensic Services and Forensic Sciences, who located a Dodge brand vehicle, Ram 1500, white in color, which showed various gunshot wounds,” he reported.

He said that various shell casings were packed and secured at the site.

The fatal victim of the armed attack was identified as 18-year-old Yoselín SB, who was 20 weeks pregnant; the fetus also died.

The woman had been transferred to Regional Hospital 66 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) where the deaths were reported due to gunshot wounds received in different parts of the body.

The spokeswoman said that the injured man was admitted to a medical institution and his health status is reserved.

This case is being investigated by agents of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Gender Reasons and to the Family in the Northern Zone, said Cota Santos.