Omar Menéndez, the candidate for mayor of the Ecuadorian canton (municipality) of Puerto López, who was assassinated on election eve, rwas the winner of the contest held this Sunday, according to official preliminary data from the National Electoral Council.

Menéndez, who was running for mayor for the Citizen Revolution movement, whose leader is former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), achieved 46.22% of the votes once the scrutiny was completed of the electoral acts in this municipality of the coastal province of Manabí.

In this case, It should be Verónica Lucas, the substitute on Menéndez’s list, who is appointed mayor of Puerto López if your candidacy is validated by the electoral authorities.

The candidate was assassinated on Saturday, a day before the vote, when unidentified people They entered a building where they were and shot him. to shots, in an action where another person died and two more were injured, according to the Police.

The fact, which was condemned by authorities and leaders of political parties, motivated to redouble the security of 162 electoral precincts during Sunday’s vote while several candidates asked the Government for escort, at least until the electoral process was over.

This triumph is in memory of our partner Omar Menéndez.

A huge hug to your family and to that of Carlos González, the other fatality of the attack in Puerto López. pic.twitter.com/HUGm1pn2kM — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) February 6, 2023

According to preliminary data, the local elections gave the winner precisely to the Citizen revolutionwhich was made with at least six provincial prefectures and the mayors of Quito, Guayaquil and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

With those results, Correa dedicated those victories to Menéndezwith a message on social networks in which he sent a hug to his family.

Menéndez’s case was added to that of Julio César Farachio, candidate for mayor of the city of Salinas, who was also assassinated by hitmen on January 21, while holding a rally for his electoral campaign, with a view to the elections this Sunday, February 5.

