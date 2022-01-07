In Primorye, a corpse of a Red Book Amur tiger cub was found with signs of death at the hands of a person. This was reported on January 7 at the regional ministry of forestry and wildlife protection.

“A corpse of an Amur tiger with signs of death at the hands of a man was found on the territory of the Krasnoarmeisky District. An operational investigation group is currently working at the scene. The corpse of the animal was sent to Ussuriisk for examination, in which the state is assisted by the ANO Amur Tiger Center, – leadsRIA Novostiand »a statement from the department.

As a ministry spokesman clarified, earlier responsibility for the murder of an animal in the Red Data Book was toughened. Such crimes can be punished with a real term of imprisonment with a large monetary fine. In addition, the perpetrators are obliged to compensate for the damage caused to specially protected objects of the animal world.

“In the case of the tiger, the amount of the claim is more than 2 million rubles,” he said.

On December 15, the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Khabarovsk Territory received information about a sick tiger cub found under the porch of a residential building in the village of Shumny, Vyazemsky District. The state inspectors who arrived at the scene saw two dead tiger cubs about three to four months old.

The situation with the found animals was taken under control by the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation, Alexander Kozlov. According to him, if it turns out that the tigers were killed, a criminal case will be opened.