A 35-year-old pregnant woman, a few days after giving birth, was murdered this Wednesday after being attacked by her partner with a knife in Escalona, ​​a town in Toledo. The alleged perpetrator of the murder, already detained by the Civil Guard, has a previous case of gender violence that occurred in 2009 in Móstoles (Madrid), which was already inactive, according to the Civil Guard.

Emergency services were sent to the scene of the events, which could only certify the death of the woman. There they performed an emergency caesarean section to try to save the baby’s life but they could not do anything to save it, according to the mayor of Escalona, ​​Álvaro Gutierrez.

The murdered woman lived in an urbanization of the municipality and also had two other children. The Government Delegation against Gender Violence reported this Wednesday night that it is being investigated as alleged gender violence. If confirmed, the number of women murdered by gender violence would rise to 47 in 2022 and 1,180 since 2003, when the cases began to be counted.