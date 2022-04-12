News regarding the judicial case concerning themurder of Yara Gambirasiothe 13-year-old girl who disappeared on November 26, 2010 and was found murdered on February 26, 2011. La Prosecutor asked to dismiss the case relating to the alleged DNA misdirection to intentionally let it perish.

No evidence has emerged of an orchestrated plan in order to mislead any new defensive investigations, intentionally leaving the DNA of Unknown 1 to perish.

This is what the Public Prosecutor of Venice underlined, requesting the filing of the file opened by the deputy prosecutor Adelchi D’Ippolito. File opened following the complaint presented by Massimo Giuseppe Bossetti, definitively condemned for the death of the thirteen-year-old. He has always proclaimed himself innocent and unrelated to the facts.

According to what was reported by the Bergamo edition of the Corriere, there are two suspects for fraud in trial and misdirection. The first is the president of the First Criminal Section of the Court of Bergamo, Giovanni Petillo. While the other one under investigation is the official in charge of the Crime Corps Office, Laura Epis.

But Adelchi D’Ippolito himself asks today to dismiss the accusations. The checks made and the witnesses heard, in fact, made it possible to understand that there was never the will to destroy or damage the 54 DNA samples extracted from the clothing of Yarakey evidence of the whole process.

Murder Yara Gambirasio: the lawyers of the man sentenced for his death can file opposition

The defense of Bossetti, definitively convicted for the death of Yara Gambirasio, however, they can still present opposition to the request of the Public Prosecutor to file the file. It will then be a judge to decide if the case should be closed or if it is necessary to continue with the verifications. The judge of Venice will eventually have to decide.

As for what, however, concerns examinations and verification of the conservation of the finds requested by the defense, the Court of Cassation has postponed the matter to Bergamo.