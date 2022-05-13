Life imprisonment for the Whites and 24 years in prison for Pincarelli and Belleggia: the requests for sentences for the 4 murderers of Willy Monteiro Duarte

Yesterday, Thursday 12 May, the indictment was held in the courtrooms of Frosinone in the trial linked to the death of Willy Monteiro Duartewhich took place on the night between 5 and 6 September 2020. The prosecutors in charge, again underlining the ferocity with which the boy was attacked by the so-called “band of Artena”, advanced their requests for punishment.

A unbridgeable pain, that of Willy’s family and all those who knew and appreciated him for what he was. A simple, sunny boy with a great desire to live.

All of this was blown away in 50 awful seconds. Willy, as the prosecutor explains in the classroom, is “died for the lucid madness of the accused, for the lucid madness of the pack“.

The brothers Marco and Gabriele Bianchi, Mario Pincarelli And Francesco Belleggia they literally beat up poor Willy who could not do anything to defend himself against those people who “they knew where to strike“.

At the end of the reading of the facts, they have once again brought to the surface all the dramatic moments of that eveningprosecutors Giovanni Taglialatela and Francesco Brando advanced theirs request on the penalty to be inflicted on the 4 defendants.

The alleged offense is that of aggravated murder and they wonder 24 years of imprisonment for Pincarelli and Belleggia and thelife sentence for the Bianchi brothers.

The tears of Willy Monteiro Duarte’s mother

Credit: Willy Facebook

Not that it was needed, but hearing again, in an official venue, everything that the son has had to undergo, has caused in the mom by Willy Monteiro Duarte a incalculable pain.

She was present in the courtroom yesterday and could not hold back her tears. For her and her family, the lawyer spoke to reporters Domenico Marzithe lawyer representing them.

Everyone’s competition is evident and overt. The Court has the opportunity to verify the differences between two environments, that of those who committed this atrocious crime and that of those who came to Italy years ago and worked and committed themselves. What happened to Willy at the hands of these people can happen to our children

Today, with the prosecutor’s request for such high penalties, we cannot speak of the result obtained. Not only because we have to wait for the sentence, but also because as representatives of civil society we can only suffer for what has happened.

In the next few days, the lawyer continues, it will be up to the defense to speakthen the court will issue its final sentence next May 26th.

They will follow updates.