From life imprisonment to 24 years in prison. Very strong sentence reduction for the brothers Marco and Gabriele Bianchi, accused of the murder of the young Willy Monteiro Duarte, kicked and punched in a square in Colleferro in September 2020: in the first instance they had been sentenced to life imprisonment, now the sentence is reduced aged 24 on appeal. In fact, the judges recognized the generic extenuating circumstances. The other sentences confirmed: 21 years inflicted on Mario Pincarelli and 23 years on Francesco Belleggia.