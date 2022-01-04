Murder Varese, the desperation of Daniele’s grandfather: “Unheard”

The murder of the little one Daniele in Varese it could have been avoided. This is what emerges from the statements of the not no of the 7-year-old child, brutally killed by his father, Davide Paitoni, and then closed in the closet. On 6 December – Corriere della Sera reads – the judge’s okay had arrived at the defendants’ request. Half page he had given to Paitoni the possibility of seeing wife and child without special requirements. An agreement had ensued between the couple’s lawyers to set the schedule for the meetings. The maternal family accuses today: “They didn’t listen to us“. Even if the mother’s lawyer, Donatella Cicognani, is more cautious: “The story is still open. But no dangers for the baby had been reported to me.”

“The child he didn’t want to go. We were wrong to take it from dad. But he had the judge’s permission … “The baby’s grandfather Daniele – continues the Corriere – overlooks the threshold of the villa in via Chiesa in Schianno. The daughter has just left to say goodbye to Daniele at the morgue of Varese before the autopsy is performed. The dark glasses and the surgical mask cover her face, the marks of the dressings on her body stab wounds received. He looks around and does not speak. “I’m hearing now on television. I don’t even know what to say,” adds the grandfather who turns and closes the door.

