Murder Varese, “Afflictive not to show the son to the father”

Davide Paitoni, 40 years old, on the evening of January 1st a Varese he killed his son Daniele of 7 years with a stab in the throat, hiding the body in the closet and then attempted to kill her wife. Despite these facts ascertained for the prosecutor Daniela Borgonovo no mistakes were made. “There is nothing that went wrong from the procedural point of view. Many false news have circulated in this regard and considerations without any logic have been expressed, even by some technicians who did not have the title. In the context of a conflicting separation, Paitoni, who was unprecedented and had never used the slightest violence in his family, was denounced last spring by his wife and father-in-law, in relation to mutual beatings, which resulted in minor injuries “.

“If his responsibility were definitively ascertained, – continues the prosecutor of Varese al Corriere – it should be acknowledged, with regret but with realism and logic, that an unthinkable event has happened, of which there had not been the slightest and specific hint. It was later portrayed that the closest family members lived elsewhere and that it would be useless afflictive to inhibit man from seeing his son. The judge, accepting the request, removed the ban. From that moment, and without the slightest sign of alarm, the father continued to see the child regularly at home, according to the agreements made with the mediation of the lawyers. Lastly in the days of Christmas, before tragic and astonishing episode New Year’s Eve “.

READ ALSO

Murder Varese, “A snack and I made him sit down. Then a sharp blow”

Newspaper editors, the truth about The Truth

Aquila, bloody morning: janitor stabbed by a pupil of sixth grade