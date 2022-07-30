Behind the murder of Valentina Giunta, the son is thought to have had an accomplice or the help of his paternal grandparents

There are still many questions that investigators are trying to find an answer for the murder of Valentina Giunta. The young mother, just 32, was killed by her confessed son at the height of a quarrel. The investigating judge, having seen her statements, confirmed her arrest.

The events took place on the evening of Monday 25 July. Precisely in the old house of the family, which is located in via Salvatore Di Giacomo, a Catania.

The 15-year-old boy, from what emerged, had a great weakness for fatherwho is being held in prison on charges of an organization dedicated to car theft. In fact, in recent times, he had also gone to live with his paternal grandparents.

Mom didn’t accept this at all decision, above all because in recent times she herself had been the victim of episodes of violence on the part of her ex-husband’s family. She was keen to drive it away from those people to prevent him from taking the wrong path. For this in recent months it was transferred in another neighborhood.

The son, however, did not accept this decision at all and between them, the relations were a lot thesis. Her relatives through their attorney Salvatore Cannatathey said:

We ask that clarity also be made on the deviant and deviant context in which the heinous crime matured. The belief is that there are responsibilities that cannot be limited to the mere fact of blood.

Murder Valentina Giunta: the suspicion on grandparents

The boy immediately after the murder is ran away, but the agents managed to find him the next morning. The 15-year-old after confessing to the murder, he also made the police find the clothes that wore the previous evening.

In front of the Gip he confirmed his again tale and in fact, he is now accused of voluntary homicide. They also ordered her pre-trial detention in juvenile prison.

The new hypothesis that is increasingly taking shape is that it had a accomplice, even to hide all night. Valentina Coming from what the medical examiner says, she died from several blows inflicted in the area of ​​the neck, hip and left shoulder.