While awaiting the autopsy on the body of Giulia Tramontano, the girl pregnant in the seventh month of pregnancy killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnetiello, scheduled for tomorrow (9 June 2023), the investigations continue also through the analysis of the cameras to understand if the hypothesis of an accomplice is valid or unfounded.

After the knife was found, the lawyer for the young victim’s family, Giovanni Cacciapuoti, said: “The weapon has been indicated and will be found. We will know everything about the outcome. We will read it in the cards. We have asked our questions and are awaiting feedback. Adding then that “the findings will be useful to actually verify every element of the action relating to the just contestation of the aggravating circumstances already recognized and also of the others for which the prosecutor rightly like the family wants to see clearly”.

Meanwhile, in the past few hours, Alessandro Impagnatiello’s neighbor has made the investigators discover something new. According to reports from La Repubblica, on Tuesday afternoon, with the condominium in via Novella literally under siege by the cameras, a neighbor of Alessandro Impagnatiello approached one of the carabinieri engaged in the inspection of the apartment where she was killed Julia Tramontano. “Come, I have to show you something.”

That something is an object kept in the common areas in the basement of the house in Senago, between the cellars and the garage. A brand new luggage trolley, which would have been used by the young man to transport the body of his girlfriend. In fact, some traces of blood were found on the cart which are being analyzed. The discovery of the trolley, writes Repubblica: “It is not a trivial element. Indeed, it is a clue that displaces, in the search for any accomplices of the 30-year-old barman, who confessed to the murder of his partner and the suppression of her body and the fetus of little Thiago ”.