On May 2, 2021 – more than two months before the murder of Peter R. de Vries – Taghi’s former brother-in-law was assaulted by three men with baseball bats near the homeless shelter in Nieuwegein. Two days later, the ex-brother-in-law is lured to an address in IJsselstein and assaulted again. According to the detective, five men were also involved, who are now suspected of the murder of Peter R. de Vries.

The new evidence seems to come from, among other things, the telephone of the suspect who was last arrested for the murder of De Vries: Divainy K. He also seems to be involved in the assault in May 2021 and sends Erickson O. in charge. Messages go back and forth where the ex-brother-in-law may be staying and what car he drives. K. further forwards a message stating what is required: ‘Please, not the wrong one and not in the stomach or head! Best KO with yzer (firearm, red) on his head and then walk on his knee and fire, walk on his hand and then fire and on his elbow and fire. Just calm and cool, then nothing can go wrong.’

There are also indications that the Pole Kamil E. – who allegedly drove the getaway car after the murder of Peter R. de Vries – is involved in the abuse of the ex-brother-in-law. The ex-brother-in-law works at a restaurant and has to deliver an order in IJsselstein on May 4, 2021. It seems that he has been lured to IJsselstein with a false order, because there he is taken to graze.