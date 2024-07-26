Murder Suspect Farion Refused to Talk About His Attitude to Neo-Nazism

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion, refused to talk about his attitude to neo-Nazism, explaining this by the fear of being misunderstood. The young man answered a question about his affiliation with the radical movement in an interview that was Telegram published by RBC-Ukraine.