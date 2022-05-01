updateA murder suspect and an Alabama prison officer are missing after she picked him up from prison. It’s unclear if she wanted to help him escape or if something bad happened. “She’s in danger anyway.”

A 38-year-old murder suspect and police officer Vicki White (56) are missing after she is supposed to take him to court. Prisoner Casey White, not related to her, turned out to have no appointment at all.

Found car

In a Facebook post, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Police asked to keep a lookout for the two. Vicki White came to collect the “dangerous inmate” Friday morning for a psychological evaluation in court. The abandoned police car in which she transported him was later found near a shopping center in Florence.

That inmate Casey White was not back in his cell was not discovered until 3:30 p.m. It also turned out afterwards that Casey White had no court appointment at all. In addition, Vicki White has broken protocol. “A suspect of such serious suspicions must have at least two police officers on the transport,” a local sheriff told a news conference. “That didn’t happen here.” See also Bolshunov became a three-time Olympic champion

murder of woman

Casey White is an official suspect in the 2015 murder of a 59-year-old woman. In 2020, he confessed to the act in prison. A reward of $10,000 was offered on Sunday evening (Dutch time) for the golden tip about the double disappearance.

There are several possible scenarios of what happened. Vicki White told her employer on Friday that she was not feeling well, so she went to the doctor. It turns out that she never went there either. During the possible escape, Vicki was armed with a handgun.

Voicemail

The police are still in the dark as to whether they helped him escape. Or that Casey has the prison worker hostage while he’s on the run. “She’s in danger anyway,” the sheriff said. “We are dealing with a violent prisoner here.”

The police are conducting extensive investigations into Vicki White and are also looking at how her contact with the prisoner has been in recent times. Ever since Vicki went missing, her calls have gone straight to voicemail. According to the sheriff, it will come as a shock when it turns out that she deliberately helped him escape. Vicky White has been with the department for 16 years and would make an excellent employee. See also Before & After Elina Söderlund made a complete renovation of an old summer house - Pictures before and after show how smart choices can change everything

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: