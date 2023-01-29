He killed his younger brother by suffocating him and then hanged himself. The drama, which dates back to this afternoon, took place in an apartment on the ground floor of a four-storey building plus an attic in the center of Ortona. Two disabled brothers died, one from ’48 and the other from ’53. The incident took place in their home, which is located not far from the police station, now arrived at the scene for investigations. The bodies were taken to the Chieti morgue. The house is under seizure.