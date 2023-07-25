The parents of Edoardo and Patrizio Baltieri, five years ago had lost another son to a terrible disease

A real tragedy that occurred on Saturday afternoon in Verona. Edward and Patrick Baltieri, two brothers aged 24 and 28, were found dead inside the family home. It was their father who found them, who had already lost another son, Leonardo, to leukemia a few years ago.

It was just after 19:00 last Saturday when a lady residing in a building of via the Piedmont Brigade in Verona he heard three gunshots.

Realizing that they came from the neighbors’ house, the woman immediately alerted the homeownerwho immediately came back to check what had happened.

Upon entering the house, the man found himself faced with a chilling scene. Edward, his youngest son, was lying on the ground in the stay. At first he thought it was an illness, but shortly after he entered the room of the other son, Patrizio, also finding him dead in a pool of blood.

The arrival of the rescuers on the scene served for nothing but ascertain the death of the two young men.

The findings of the authorities, on the other hand, confirmed that the deaths occurred for gunshots.

The dynamics

Apparently Edoardo and Patrizio had had one quarrelat the height of which the eldest, Patrizio, had fired two shots at his younger brother.

Afterwards, the 28-year-old went to his room and he took his own life in turn.

Still unknown the motive that may have pushed a young man with no apparent problems of any kind to make such an extreme and crazy gesture.

There is strong shock throughout Verona for what happened. Also because everyone knows and respects the Baltieri family and no one imagined that a drama of this magnitude could happen.

Edoardo and Patrizio’s brother who died years ago

Unfortunately what they are experiencing today it is not the first devastating pain which hit the Baltieri lords.

Alone five years agoin fact, the family had had to face a tremendous mourning for the disappearance of Leonardobrother of Edoardo and Patrizio, who had surrendered to leukemia after a long and tiring struggle.