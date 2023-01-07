Genoa – Andrea Incorvaia, a 32-year-old security guard and his girlfriend Giulia Donato, 23 died of injuries sustained by two gunshots. The shots fired by Incorvaia would therefore have been two. This is what emerges fromautopsy performed in the afternoon by the coroner Martina Drommi.

Your doctor will perform the toxicological tests on the bodies to understand if the two had taken drugs.

The murder-suicide in via Anfossi took place on Wednesday morning, a few hours before Incorvaia’s sister found the bodies. The woman had tried several times to contact both her brother and her girlfriend but getting no answer and knowing of the quarrels between the two, she became worried.

Giulia, who had the flu, was in bed under the covers when she was hit. Andrea then turned the weapon on himself and was found on the floor a short distance away.

The tragedy would have occurred after 1 pm because at that time the security guard answered a friend’s phone call.

The investigators of the mobile team, led by the first manager Stefano Signoretti and by the deputy Ivan Currà, will analyze the phones of the two boys in the coming days. From an initial analysis no threats emerged but only messages from a man who didn’t want to be left behindmorbid and possessive.

Giulia and Andrea had begun their story in May and after a few months the quarrels had begun. The girl’s friends explained that the man was jealous and had isolated her from her friends because he wanted to control her.