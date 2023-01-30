Ortona, family drama: 70-year-old kills his disabled brother and then takes his own life

The family drama that shook the center of Ortonain the province of Chieti: a man Of 70 years oldRoberto Tatasciore, has killed the brother Anthony, disabled and five years older, by then take off there life.

According to the first reconstruction of the local Carabinieri Company, who intervened on the spot together with the 118 health workers, the younger of the two would have suffocated the other, for later hang yourself inside the apartment on the ground floor of a four-storey building plus an attic in the city centre. The bodies were taken to the Chieti morgue. The house was seized.

Subscribe to the newsletter

