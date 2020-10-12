Murder story of Aarnio Swedish police testified about preliminary information about the assassination: “I think that information came from Aarnio”

Ali Lindholm recalled contacting Jari Aarnio in a murder case. Some of Lindholm’s data seemed to overlap in time with the data collected during the preliminary investigation. According to Lindholm, it cannot be ruled out that intelligence on the Volkan Ünsal murder also came from Sweden.

Helsinki former head of the drug police Jari Aarnion the murder case heard a Swedish police officer on Monday afternoon who said he had been in contact with Aarnio in a murder case. According to the Swedish police, Aarnio was the only person he remembered to contact.

Swedish police with a Finnish background Ali Lindholmia was heard by video link from Sweden. Among other things, he recalled that he had heard from Jari Aarnio that Leopoldo González Carmona and another Swedish criminal are planning to kill a Swedish Turk Volkan Ünsalin and Ünsal is staying Janne Ranisen in Finland.

“I think that information came from Jari,” Lindholm said.

Volkan Ünsal had run into great difficulties and spent time with Raninen before he was strangled by Finnish criminals in Vuosaari in October 2003. González Carmona was convicted of committing the act. Janne Raninen, Raimo Andersson and Jani Leinonen in turn, were convicted of murder.

Now the former gang boss is charged with murder Keijo Vilhunen and former head of the Helsinki Drug Police Jari Aarnio. Vilh is suspected of involvement in the murder arrangements. Aarnio, on the other hand, is suspected of knowing about the murder before the act and left the act unhindered.

The stories of Aarnio and Vilhunen cross, although both deny having committed a crime. According to Vilhunen, he tried to prevent the act and was Aarnio’s source of information. Aarnio, on the other hand, said he did not know the work. According to him, the Helsinki Drug Police had at most rumor-level information about the matter before the act.

Lindholm has previously reminded Helsingin Sanomat, for example, that it would have received the name of Janne Raninen, who was convicted of murder at least from Aarnio before the murder. This is how he has also been told in the preliminary investigation.

In court, however, Lindholm was hesitant about where the information came from everywhere. According to him, he cannot rule out the possibility that the intelligence related to the case came from Sweden.

“I assume that the information has come from Jari. But I can’t rule out the possibility that there were Swedish sources as well. ”

Lindholm recalled that the first contact between Aarnio and him was related to an observation mission in Sweden. This raised additional questions, as the only known monitoring mission in Sweden was only after the murder. Yet Lindholm repeatedly specifically complained that he believed he had received information from Aarnio even before the murder.

Defender of Keijo Vilhu Markku Fredman asked, among other things, whether the monitoring mission could have taken place about a month before the murder. At the time, some of those later convicted of the murder went to Sweden.

Lindholm exclaimed that time could match his memory. However, he said he only remembers one observation mission. In the preliminary investigation, on the other hand, only the post-murder monitoring mission is known from Sweden.

In order to reinforce Lindholm’s memory, the court also referred to notes made by her colleague that Lindholm received intelligence prior to the act. However, Lindholm repeatedly returned in slightly different words to the fact that he thinks the intelligence came from Aarnio and still cannot rule out information from Sweden either.

Lindholm said that he had assumed that Aarnio had a relevant source of information in Finland. However, he said he would be surprised if he had talked to Aarnio about his source.

Previously the court’s first chief investigator was heard in court Olli from Töyra. He, too, repeatedly appealed that memories after 17 years are shaky.

Töyräs recalled that he would have received the key to the murder apartment in the yard of the gas station after the act. He said he met Aarnio and drug group researchers there.

Töyräs said that the Violent Crime Unit progressed in the investigation specifically with the support of the Drug Crime Unit and with the information of the Drug Crime Unit.