Murder story of Aarnio Member of Parliament Kari Tolvanen said that he knew that the former gang boss Keijo Vilhunen was Jari Aarnio’s source of information – they called Vilhu a “guy”

According to MP Kari Tolvanen, he and Jari Aarnio used the name “äijä” for Vilhus. Tolvanen could not tell because he became aware of the relationship between Vilhunen and Aarnio.

Congressman Kari Tolvanen (Kok) said Friday morning in court that he knew the former gang boss Keijo Vilhusen and the former head of the drug police Jari Aarnion data source relationship.

The court continued on Friday to find out whether the Helsinki Drug Police knew about Aarnio’s plan to assassinate Vuosaari before the murder. The current member of the Coalition Party was consulted on the matter at the beginning of the morning Kari from Tolva.

Tolvanen led a violent crime unit at the time of the murder. He was involved in the murder of Vuosaari under the title of General Director and also for some time succeeded the Director of Investigation, whose role is more operational than that of General Director.

At the hearing, Tolvanen said that Vilhunen’s information source relationship with Aarnio and the drug crime unit came to his attention over the years. According to Tolvanen, at least he and Aarnio used the name “äijä” for Vilhus.

“It came to my notice that Vilhunen is providing information to the Drug Crime Unit and Aarnio.”

Tolvanen said that he could not remember exactly the time when the matter would have come to light.

Vuosaari four people have previously been convicted of assassination, but now Keijo Vilhu and Jari Aarnio are charged with murder. The victim of the murder was a Swedish Turk Volkan Ünsal, who had drifted into bad problems in criminal circles.

Vilh is accused of involvement in murder arrangements. Aarnio, for his part, has been accused of knowing about the murder as a police officer and of failing to prevent the act.

Aarnio and Vilhunen deny that they committed the murder, but their versions of the events before the murder differ. According to Vilhunen, he was a source of information for the drug police who tried to prevent the murder.

According to Aarnio, on the other hand, he had no knowledge of the details of the murder before the act. Police said he had at most rumor-level information about the events before the act.

In the session Among other things, the chain of events was reviewed, where Tolvanen transferred the owner of the Vuosaari murder apartment to the hotel.

The apartment was owned by a woman publicly called Sarah, who also originally played a role in the eruption of a drug and official crime case related to Aarnio. Sarah had subleased the murder apartment to Vilhus. Vilhuse, on the other hand, moved the apartment to a convicted murderer To Jani Leinonen.

The meeting between Tolvanen and Sarah has mattered, among other things, what information about the issues Aarnio or elsewhere in the police has had about the murder and the related plan at any stage.

Tolvasen according to Aarnio called him that he needed help handling the matter. For this reason, Tolvanen drove from Espoo to Eastern Helsinki to Herttoniemi.

“I met there [Saaran] and Jari Aarnion. There then [Saara] and Jari Aarnio said that her husband or boyfriend had threatened her, ”Tolvanen said.

According to Tolvanen, he took Sarah to the center of Helsinki in front of Hotel Helka. From there, according to Tolvanen, there was a room reserved for Sarah.

Prosecutor Mikko Männikkö asked if it made any sense for the head of the Violent Crime Unit to transfer an individual from Espoo to a hotel in Helsinki at the request of the head of another unit.

Tolvanen justified this by saying that Aarnio often called him about various threats related to violence.

“He was immediately in touch with me when there was something about violence. How can you say now that he was not at his best in these violent crime unit cases and immediately called, ”Tolvanen said.

Tolvanen said that he himself wondered about the matter, but the reason for the action was not clear. Tolvanen was also unable to tell the time of the event. In his opinion, however, the incident was in no way related to the Vuosaari assassination.

“I can’t in any way combine this with Volkan Ünsal’s murder story,” Tolvanen said.

Aarnion the previous report intersects to some extent with the Tolvanen report. According to Aarnio, Saara, she and Tolvanen met – although not in Eastern Helsinki – and Tolvanen took Saara to Hotel Helka. However, according to Aarnio, there was another reason in addition to the security threat.

According to Aarnio, the meeting was arranged after the murder because Sarah had been in contact with the person convicted of the murder Jani Leinoseen and wanted to return to his apartment. However, the intention was to keep Sarah out of the apartment so that the investigation would not be jeopardized.

“Tolvanen decided what to do with such a person. There is no reason to make any mistakes, ”Aarnio said at the previous session.

Tolvanen said at the beginning of his hearing that he had been the director of investigation at the beginning of the case Olli Töyräs was not very experienced at the time. That is why Tolvanen said he would make investigative decisions.

Tolvanen said that Jari Aarnio, who headed the drug crime unit at the time, promised the drug crime unit all the help in the case.

According to Tolvanen, the investigation of the case was set in motion by combining the information of the anonymous cue call and the drug crime unit, as well as by calling relatives, among other things.

Tolvanen says that the decisive information about the murder came from the interception of the hotel Hesperia.

“That’s when it became known that a crime might have happened here when we got a technical interrogation at Hotel Hesperia,” Tolvanen said.

Tolvanen said that Töyräs, the director of the investigation of the case, had come to his room and said that he was in a hurry to arrange a hearing. Töyräs had said that he had received information from the drug crime unit that a hearing should be arranged.

Even before the interrogation mentioned by Tolvanen, a technical investigation had been carried out into the murder apartment, which was aimed at finding out the homicide. In a request for a technical investigation, Director of Investigation Olli Töyräs had written that a man was suspected of being murdered and taken away from the apartment.

In the murder court, he is heard as a witness. Tolva himself is therefore not suspected of a crime.

In the preliminary investigation Under Tolvanen’s allegation came an allegation call from which the entire murder investigation was launched. According to the allegation, Tolvanen would have tried to block the caller ‘s identification. Alainen thought that it could have been a call from an information source and Tolvanen would have known about it.

Tolvanen said in court that the caller of the hint call was identified by all possible means. The means included searching for fingerprints in the telephone booth, examining surveillance camera tapes, and one person was interrogated.

“It did what could be done.”

Tolvanen said that someone had suggested “posting” the phone kiosk, ie monitoring. However, according to Tolvanen, it had not seemed sensible to use resources.

Several the police have identified Aarnio as the caller in the new preliminary investigation Kari Kaupin. Kauppi has denied that he made the call himself. Although Kauppi was under Aarnio, he was involved in the Vuosaari assassination as part of the investigation team.

Tolvanen also spoke about various situations related to whether the victim of the murder could have been warned if there had been prior information about the plan.

Tolvanen said the situation would have been difficult, because warning could also cause an additional threat of homicide elsewhere in the underworld. However, he spoke at a general level and, for example, did not specify to whom the threat could have arisen in the case of the Ünsal threat.