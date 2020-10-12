Murder story of Aarnio Lauri Johansson, convicted of three murders, opened the relationship between criminal groups to court – said Keijo Vilhunen led More

Ex-Director of Natural Born Killers: Helsinki Drug Police twice offered him the opportunity to sell cannabis freely if he annoys others and stays away from hard substances

Helsinki former head of the drug police Jari Aarnion in the murder case, those convicted of three murders were heard early in the morning Lauri Johansson among other things, the management relations of Finnish criminal organizations in recent years.

Johansson himself previously led a gang called Natural Born Killers (NBK) and was also a member of More. More has originally come from the words We are the elite of crime. Johansson said he was founding Morea Keijo Vilhusen and with another man.

“I understand that Vilhunen led this organization,” Johansson said of More.

Vilhunen is accused of having participated in the arrangements for the so – called Vuosaari assassination in 2003. One of the three murder convicts belonged to Moree and one to Natural Born Killers. In addition, Johansson declared a third murderer once an honorary member of the NBK.

Jari Aarnio, the former head of the Helsinki Drug Police, is also on charges. He is accused of knowing about the murder as a police officer and failing to prevent it.

Both Vilhunen and Aarnio deny the murder, but their versions differ. Vilhunen has said that he was Aarnio’s source of information and wanted to prevent the murder. According to Aarnio, he had no prior knowledge of the work.

Johansson according to several Natural Born Killers men “ran” over things related to Vilhunen’s drug trafficking, for example, when Johansson was in prison. According to Johansson, the rules on leadership, for example, were in people’s heads and had not been recorded separately.

“Moren was meant to be a bit of an underworld umbrella organization, with this NBK as a fist,” Johansson said.

According to Johansson, Vilhun was interested in “business” and Vilhunen often tried to curb the use of violence. At the prosecutor’s request, he also assessed Vilhunen’s possible awareness of the Vuosaari assassination.

“If More has been behind it, then at least Vilhusen must have been aware of it. I don’t know of any commands, ”Johansson said.

Johansson also said in court that two people from the Helsinki Drug Police have tried to recruit him as a source of information at various times in the 1990s. According to him, the offer was that he would have been allowed to sell cannabis freely if he stayed away from harder substances and outraged others.

Aamun initially, a former United Brotherhood man was heard in the courtroom, whom Aarnio sought, on the basis of a verdict that had already become final, to stage his hundreds of pounds of drugs as a machine operator.

A former member of the United Brotherhood and More said things began to fall into place when he heard about the new investigation in the media.

“Mainly that Vilhunen’s behavior and contribution.”

According to the man, Vilhus and the one convicted of murder Raimo Andersson there was a dispute at the end of 2003. The former UB man also said that before Andersson’s verdict, Vilhunen said, intoxicated, Andersson’s point was “leaving”. He later said he has combined the statement with post-murder pre-trial investigation and imprisonment.

In addition, according to the man, Vilhunen gave him Swedish kronor at the end of 2003.

“After all, Vilhusella had a bunch of Swedish kronor on the floor and then handed out a piece of it for gas coins.”

The former More man also said that Vilhunen led Morea.