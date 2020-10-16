Murder story of Aarnio Key witness Saara told the court a changed version of her statements: “Aarnio had a desire to help me”

Saara, who was heard as a witness in court, made almost all of her statements more positive for Jari Aarnio.

Helsinki in the district court, a woman known as Saara was heard as a witness in a wage murder trial on Friday.

The court dealt with statements made by Saara earlier in the pre-trial investigation, the information of which was circulated by Saara in a new hearing in August. The question is, among other things, whether the accused was Jari Aarnio keys to Vuosaari’s apartment.

In court, Sarah said Aarnio did not have a key to this apartment, but only to his next apartments.

Swedish Turk Volkan Ünsal was murdered in October 2003 in Saara’s rental apartment in Vuosaari.

Sarah has reported many information relevant to murder charges during police interrogations in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

At the time, Saara had said, among other things, that Aarnio had the keys to Vuosaari’s apartment, and that it was Aarnio’s idea to lease the apartment on. Keijo Vilhuselle.

In the new interrogations, however, Sarah has spun her previous speeches and told a more favorable version of the events of the murder period for Aarnio.

Read more: The key witness spoke about Jari Aarnio’s actions during the assassination

Aarnio’s defense lawyer Riitta Leppiniemi asked the court for an explanation as to why Sarah has decided to change her story.

According to Sarah, he has had a lot of time to think about the whole Aarnio thing this year. According to his own account, he has begun to doubt the validity of the whole investigation.

Prosecutor Perttu Könönen drew attention to the fact that in previous years Sarah has provided consistent and coherent answers to questions about Aarnio.

“How is it possible that today’s story could be true?” Könönen asked.

“Now I’ve had time to think things through,” Saara replied.

According to Sarah, he had had a terrible feeling of anger towards Aarnio in previous years.

According to Sarah, the decision to make new statements was his own and was not influenced by other people.

Sarah said he was constantly in danger of death in court during the years of witness protection. According to him, police from the Central Criminal Police (CPC) said his life was constantly threatened. This had caused him serious fears.

Sarah broke away from the witness protection program the other spring.

According to Sarah, these states of fear have also contributed to her statements. He also said that some of the interrogation responses recorded during the pre-trial investigation are distorted, he said.

“They’re really weirdly recorded,” Sarah said.

Saara has also told Helsingin Sanomat about Jari Aarnio’s activities during the assassination. The main points of the report have remained the same for years since he first spoke in spring 2013.

The court also dealt with recordings of Sarah’s interviews published in Helsingin Sanomat.

Read more: Police and the underworld fell silent for years, but everything changes in Jari Aarnio’s murder trial

When asked about the content of the interviews, Saara said that she has not listened to the tapes or remembered the discussions that took place in them.

Events it is common ground that Sarah had rented her apartment to Vilhunen in the summer of 2003.

In a previous interrogation, Saara said that she had rented an apartment to Vilhuse at Aarnio’s urging.

In court, Sarah adhered to her more recent statement that she had only told Aarnio about her plan to lease the apartment to Vilhus. So the idea for that would not have been Aarnion.

At the time of the murder, the apartment was inhabited by a person sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. Jani Leinonen. He had ended up as an apartment resident through Vilhunen.

Earlier, Sarah has said that the order to evict Leinonen has also come directly from Aarnio. Since then, he has corrected his story and said he himself wanted to get rid of Leinone.

“I hated that Koivukylä cabin. I wanted Kallvikintie, there was all my furniture and utensils, ”he told the court.

Primeval had, according to Sarah ‘s court, invented a plot to get Leinonen out of the apartment. Sarah had to tell Leinone that the social services were coming to the apartment to check if Sarah actually lived there.

However, according to Sarah, the desire to evict Leinonen came from him, only the smoking plot was written by Aarnio.

Sarah said she had met Aarnio in the late 1990s. He said he had spoken to Aarnio frequently and told him all his affairs and concerns for years.

“Aarnio had a desire to help me in all things.”

According to Sarah, during previous interrogations, he has had a need to please, for example, the head of the investigation Jukka Haavisto. Since then, he has begun to consider the entire criminal investigation into Aarnio unfounded.