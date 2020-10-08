Murder story of Aarnio Janne Raninen, convicted of two murders, joked in court about the true crime reading circle and spoke about the strange interrogation of the drug police after the assassination

Janne Raninen said that he had told about the murder plan to the former criminal boss Keijo Vilhunen well in advance of the murder. According to Raninen, Aarnio’s subordinate said during the interrogation that the monitoring of the perpetrators would have been cut off before the murder.

Jari In the Aarnio murder trial, those convicted earlier in the same pay murder were heard for the second day on Thursday. A childhood friend of the murder victim was heard in the morning Janne Raninenwho is still serving a life sentence for the act.

Raninen has lived in Sweden since her childhood and her job was to attract a childhood friend Volkan Ünsal To Finland in 2003. According to Raninen, Ünsal and a Swede Leopoldo Gonzalez Carmona had argued so badly that in the underworld the only way to resolve the situation was through another death.

Raninen said that he told the criminal boss at the time about the murder plan Keijo Vilhuselle long before the murder.

“I pointed out to him that there was such a murder plan,” Raninen said.

Vilhusta is now charged in a new trial for involvement in murder arrangements. Former Chief of Drug Police Jari Aarnio for his part, he is charged with knowing the murder in advance as a police officer and failing to prevent the act.

Both Vilhunen and Aarnio deny that they committed the murder. However, their versions of events differ considerably.

Vilhunen has said that he was Aarnio’s source of information and wanted to prevent the murder. Aarnio, for his part, has said he did not know the conspiracy in advance. According to him, the police had at most rumor-level information about the act.

Ranisen differs from the prosecutor’s version, inter alia, in that he stated that he had agreed on matters relating to the murder to the person convicted of the murder. Raimo Anderssonin with. Behind the murder, he said, was Gozalez Carmona, who was convicted of ordering the murder.

Andersson and convicted of murder Jani Leinonen have previously reported that Vilhunen would have been involved in various ways in how they ended up committing the murder. According to Raninen, he got to know both through Vilhunen, but according to Raninen’s version, at least he didn’t know that Vilhunen had played a role in the recruitments.

“Keke has introduced me to Ramin at the Public Corner. And that’s where Rami has gone after this, ”Raninen said.

Raninen’s version gave the impression that it was he who had asked Andersson to join.

According to Raninen, Andersson initially agreed to participate in the disposal of the body. Later, the situation changed so that the Swedish criminals were transferred to Andersson. According to Raninen, his own role was only to lure Ünsal to the murder apartment, which he said had been found through the arrangements of Andersson and Leinonen.

According to Raninen, the murder was to be carried out from the very beginning in the village of Herrala near Lahti, but this did not happen. Instead, Raimo Andersson’s role grew and he had to be doing the act.

Raninen also spoke of the situation under Aarnio Kari Kauppi interrogated him after the murder. He says he wondered why the drug police interrogated him in a murder case.

“He said that if the follow-up had not been taken away, you would have been caught in the carpet in the armpit that night,” Raninen said.

Kauppi was under Aarnio at the time of the murder, but he was also part of the murderer’s investigation team. During the preliminary investigation of the case, several police officers have identified Kauppi as the caller for an anonymous clue call that launched the entire murder investigation.

The merchant is heard in the case as a witness. He has denied having made an anonymous hotline.

Raninen also opened his background on Sweden in his hearing. He talked about, among other things, the suburban background of his childhood in Sweden and how he once murdered a Yugoslav mafia leader in Sweden on the Solvalla racetrack.

According to Raninen, it was still an underwriting of the underworld. He said people in his gang committed what crimes.

“I mostly did idiotic chores. In other words, I violently harmed other people, ”Raninen said.

Raninen also matured in court to joke about the true crime reading circle when her story was compared to the events in her autobiographical book.

“This is a bit like a true crime reading circuit. Everyone has my book here, ”Raninen said.

Through Raninen’s book, for example, the murder weapon, the scart line, strangled Ünsal in Vuosaari. Raninen estimates that Ünsal came to Finland because he considered it safe to come to him.

“I betrayed his trust,” Raninen said.

In the afternoon, Leo Carmona, the Swedish client of the murder, was also to be heard via a remote connection and an interpreter. However, he was not present in Sweden, so the afternoon’s hearing was canceled.