Murder story of Aarnio Did the investigation into the Vuosaari assassination on the clue of a police officer in the investigation team start? Two police officers said they recognized a voice under Jari Aarnio

A prison guard who walked Aarnio told the courtroom that Aarnio had said the police knew about the act in advance.

Helsinki former head of the drug police Jari Aarnion On Tuesday, the murder case investigated, among other things, whether the original investigation into the Vuosaari assassination began with an anonymous clue made by Aarnio’s subordinates.

Under Aarnio Kari Kauppi ended up as part of the original investigation team into the murder, but according to several witnesses, he also launched the entire investigation with an anonymous hotline in October 2003.

The merchant is to be heard as a witness. He has denied in the pre-trial investigation that he had made a clue call.

The victim of the murder was a Swedish Turk Volkan Ünsal, who had run into difficulties in Swedish criminal circles. The assassination was ordered from Sweden, and three Finnish criminals strangled Ünsal in Vuosaari in October 2003.

The clue is important because the trial seeks to find out, among other things, how and at what stage the murder came to the attention of the police and whether Aarnio knew about the conspiracy in advance.

Tuesday In 2003, the Chief of the Western Uusimaa Drug Police Ari Karvonen and the then investigator of the robbery division Kenneth Eriksson.

Both said they had been in close contact with Kauppi because of the work.

“Given that it’s Finnish-Swedish like me, I recognize its accent and everything,” Eriksson said.

According to Eriksson, Kauppi had also told about similar events in the coffee room during a work assignment. At the time, Eriksson had said he did not know what the matter was. Later, however, Eriksson had realized that the description would fit well with the phone call investigated in the new murder investigation.

Four people used to be sentenced for an old pay murder, but now Jari Aarnio and a former gang boss are on charges. Keijo Vilhunen.

Vilh is accused of participating in the murder arrangements and Aarnio for knowing about the murder plan and still failing to stop it. Both deny having committed a crime, even though their versions of events cross.

According to Aarnio, the police had at most rumor-level information about the work. Vilhunen, on the other hand, claims that he was Aarnio’s source of information, constantly trying to prevent the murder.

Aamun initially the prison guard was heard as a witness Riku Kallioniemi.

As a recent prison guard, Kallioniemi had ended up in the original district of the assassination in the course of work. The case had left him amazed, which is why he brought it up a dozen years later. At the time, he was walking Aarnio out in jail.

Kallioniemi said in court that he had told Aarnio that the case was like a Bollywood movie. He had highlighted, among other things, a state-of-the-art conversation about the “white shotgun method” – bloodless strangulation to mafia style.

According to Kallioniemi, Aarnio had said in that discussion that the police had information about the murder even before it was committed.

“If I remember correctly, Aarnio said that [tilakuuntelulla] there was no significance to that caiss. That the police knew it, ”Kallioniemi said.

Afternoon Vilhunen’s interrogator was heard in the courtroom Jari Veijalaista central criminal police.

Veijalainen said that Vilhunen first wanted to talk outside the official preliminary investigation about the information he had told Aarnio about the murder plan. He said he agreed to the matter for security reasons because information about Vilhu had previously been leaked from encrypted sections.

Veijalainen also spoke about the security threat concerning Vilhu, which came to his notice from the prison authorities. According to the intelligence, a fee of EUR 150,000 would have been promised from Vilhunen’s head first and then a fee of EUR 200,000.

Vilhunen’s defense has argued in court that the threat of homicide against the underworld turned into untrue disclosure in the murder of Volkan Ünsal. According to Vilhunen’s defense, the reason for both was the revelation of the cooperation between Aarnio and Vilhunen.

Veijalainen said that he and his colleague had repeatedly told Vilhus that they could not investigate the threat of homicide.

“… We have repeatedly said that we do not investigate the matter. That it is another department, a directorate-general in Vantaa, ”Veijalainen said.

HS reported on information about Vilhunen’s threat in the spring, as the intelligence had already come to light in Aarnio and Vilhunen’s previous trial. However, the investigation into the Vilhunen threat never progressed.

In the afternoon finally, another witness was heard at the hearing Jorma Viitasaarta, a former researcher on violence.

Viitasaari recalls that he originally received the cue call on the night shift that started the investigation. Much of the session was spent investigating the time of the call, because Viitasaari’s memoirs do not seem to correspond to the times investigated during the preliminary investigation.

At the hearing, Viitasaari also reiterated his report that at some point the then head of the Violent Crime Unit Kari Tolvanen wanted no one to find out the cue caller. Tolvanen is currently a member of the Coalition Party.

Tolvanen himself has said that to find out the caller everything was done, which was possible.