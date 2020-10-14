Murder story of Aarnio According to Alainen, Jari Aarnio told about the Vuosaari murder project more than two weeks before the murder

According to the witness, Aarnio ordered him to an observation gig over a murder plan and named the two suspects. Both were later sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

Vuosaari In the old assassination, the investigation continued on Wednesday as to whether the then head of the Helsinki Drug Police knew Jari Aarnio from a homicide project in advance.

Police officers from both Finland and Sweden were heard as witnesses. According to them, the police were well aware that the Swedish Turk Volkan Ünsal was in danger of death.

Worked under Aarnio Jyrki Nieminen said Aarnio had named two men involved in the assassination project about two and a half weeks before the murder, in late September 2003.

Then Aarnio asked him to his room and instructed him to go on an observation mission near Lahti to Herrala. According to Aarnio, the reason for the surveillance was a murder project against a Swedish-Turkish bandit who had broken away from witness protection.

Nieminen recorded in his notebook the two men named by Aarnio. Both of them were subsequently convicted of the murder of Ünsal.

Ünsal was murdered in Vuosaari, Helsinki, on October 16, 2003. A total of four men were sentenced to life imprisonment for the project, but now the prosecutor is also demanding a murder sentence for Aarnio and the former gang boss. Keijo Vilhuselle.

According to the charges, Vilhunen was involved in the murder plans. Aarnio, on the other hand, knew about the project as a police officer but did not stop it.

Both Vilhunen and Aarnio deny the charges, but their versions differ. According to Vilhunen, Aarnio was a source of information and wanted to prevent the murder. Aarnio, on the other hand, denies that he knew about the crime in advance but at most rumors.

Jyrki Nieminen said that Aarnio had said with certainty that the surveillance in Herrala was specifically about a murder project, not a drug offense. The victim’s name was not mentioned, but Nieminen learned that it was a Swedish-Turkish man.

We had to leave for the gig immediately, and no one could be told about it, Nieminen described. Aarnio said separately that the central criminal police in particular were not allowed to tell about the matter, because otherwise there will be such a show or a mess that they will not survive.

According to Aarnio, Nieminen had to observe whether anything big and heavy was carried from the house.

“I continued that like a carpet roll or a big box, for example. Aarnio replied that this is exactly what he did. ”

If Nieminen had noticed that he was carrying a scroll, he should have called one of Aarnio’s subjects. After that, it would have been thought what would be done. There was obviously no ready-made plan, Nieminen continued.

After Nieminen went on holiday with two days of fruitless observation in Herrala. When he returned to the construction site after a couple of weeks, he heard a Swedish Turk was dead.

Another criminal under Aarnio, a criminal convict, spoke about the matter Kari Kauppi. In the corridor discussion, Kauppi had said that now the Turk had been killed, Nieminen recalled.

“So Kauppik knew about the killing intentions, or at least that it was killed now.”

Nieminen said he was surprised by the murder because he had had hopes that something could have been done about it.

Kauppi had also told Nieminen that the story was listened to.

“Of course I asked that thing. He said that with a drug case. ”

Nieminen estimates, on the basis of his shift lists, that he may have been informed of Ünsal’s death even on the same day that it took place. However, there is no certainty about the timing.

Nieminen told the court about the series of events in such detail that Aarnio’s defense began to wonder whether he had received information from the media or investigators, for example, to enrich his memory.

Nieminen worked with investigators of the case in the same house, as he was working in the Central Criminal Police before retiring.

Nieminen said that he had tried to avoid the subject in every way. He explained the increase and refinement of the details by the fact that new things have come to mind.

He said, for example, that he had wrongly remembered where he parked his car in Herrala before. Some things he said he had already said at the interrogation, but to his dismay, the interrogator did not record them.

Swedish police Marianne Öhman said police were aware of the threat to Volka Ünsal as early as a year before the murder.

It appears from Öhman’s diary entries that before the murder, it became clear that the threat came precisely from Ünsal’s Finnish childhood friend. The information was passed on to Öhman by his colleague, who has a Finnish background Ali Lindholm.

Lindholm, on the other hand, is in the past recalled that this information came to him from Jari Aarnio.

According to Öhman, Volkan Ünsal knew about the threat and had been warned not to travel to Finland.

“When he resigned from witness protection in September 2003, he signed a paper that he left it voluntarily. He knew but did not want to believe that his best friend wanted him bad. ”