“They always said I was innocent: if I were truly innocent, Sarah would still be here, among us, smiling“. Thus in an interview with 'Quarto Grado' on Rete Quattro, Michele Misseri, the uncle of Sarah Scazzi, the 14 year old killed on 26 August 2010, sentenced to 8 years in prison for suppression of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Benefiting from a prison reduction of 696 days, the man was released from prison and returned to Avetrana.

“I'm the real culprit and I'm out of prison”

“A little stressed, due to all this media pressure. It's something I never forget. These minutes as a free man don't have any effect on me. Getting out after seven years isn't easy, especially because there are two innocent people in prison and I, guilty, but I'm out” said Misseri. “During these years I have prayed for Sarah and Sabrina, but above all for Sarah: why I was the one who killed her and no one ever believed me. I attended school, I got my eighth grade diploma, because I had fifth grade. And then, for years, I volunteered at Caritas, I helped more than one person out of my own pocket, especially foreigners who also loved me. Then I took the carpentry course, with excellent grades: I was first in the course. And then I also learned a little Italian, because before I only spoke in dialect. Now they accuse me of speaking Italian, how do you do it, you get it wrong. – continues Misseri -. I don't feel free. My wife and daughter think they are in prison because of me. And then there were all those false witnesses… But that afternoon there was no one. They came out later, like ants.”

Sarah's dream

“I realize that I am a murderer, but I could never have imagined that something like this would happen to me. I didn't even want to live, I wanted to poison myself but then I didn't because if I had, they would never have found Sarah again” tells. “The first time I dreamed of her was that very day: she told me: 'Uncle, I'm cold'. The next morning I had to go to work, but I didn't go. I went to the well, I took a rope: I wanted to go down down to get her out, but I couldn't get in, it was too narrow. Then I dreamed of her another time: I was on the subway, in Germany I was calling her and she ran without stopping – recalls Sarah's uncle -. Then the I dreamed she was crying in church, it seemed real, she was dressed like that day. I don't think I will dream of her when I grow up, perhaps in those dreams he wanted to tell me that he had forgiven me. It's the others who haven't forgiven me.”

“Sabrina and Cosima, please: forgive me”

“I'm sorry I didn't wish her a happy birthday… not even Valentina. I was too dazed… I was thinking about what would happen to me once I got out. – says Misseri, turning to Sabrina -. My imprisonment begins now, because I think of you: I , guilty, out; you, innocent, in prison. But my battle will continue, maybe no one will believe me. God has forgiven me, you don't know. But now, for the last time, I ask you to forgive me. I destroyed my whole world… unfortunately I told many lies and I realize I was wrong. I didn't know that Sarah didn't have any money on her phone… I was angry that day. You know the story, I've told it many times. If you want to believe me, ok, if you don't want to believe me, that's fine too. My imprisonment begins now that I'm out. Inside I was much better than I am now. I'm ashamed to go anywhere, I did the shopping from prison, to bring it home. I don't even have the courage to come and visit you. I don't know if you will accept me, but if you do I will tell you to your face: forgive me, once and for all. I have written to you and will continue to write to you. I would like to receive a letter or postcard just once.”

And to his wife, “Cosima, you know: I never involved you. The others did. I never mentioned you, because you had nothing to do with it… just as Sabrina had nothing to do with it. Because Don't you want to forgive me? I've always written to you: I know you're angry with me. At that time we weren't doing so well: I snored, I didn't let you sleep and you had to wake up early to go work in the fields, under the sun. Then they said that Cosima helped Sarah with the car that day. Why didn't Sabrina get out? Sarah was fast when she walked… Cosima would never have been able to help her, she was too slower. A lot of lies have been told, other than mine ! Lies upon lies“, concludes Misseri.