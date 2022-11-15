Murder Alice Scagni, the failure of Tso and all the other omissions

The case is reopened of the murder from Genoawhich cost his life to Alice Scagnibrutally killed by brother Alberto last May 1st. The step forward in the investigation – reads the Corriere della Sera – is represented by the registration in the register of suspects of a doctor And two agents of 112 that underestimated the repeated alarms on the danger of killerwhich he killed with 19 stab wounds the sister. But the suspects, at the moment, are accused “only” of the crimes of omission of official acts and omitted complaint and not that of “murder as a consequence of another crime”, as the parents claim in the complaint presented on 6 September. “That evening we have lost not one but two sons – says the mother -, yet the prosecutor considers us strangers who are prevented even from know the acts of the investigation“.

Basically, – continues the Corriere – i pm they only partially accepted the complaint of parents. The investigated are the agents of 112 who were contacted by the family in the days and hours preceding the crime and a doctor of the center of ASL Mental Health who did not arrange the necessary interventions (such as a Tso) that would have allowed Alberto to be blocked in time. There is also one on this diversity of views: the investigating judge declared it semi-mentally illwhile for the family it is totally unable from intend and want. Given the growing danger, the parents had explicitly asked for it recovery and alerted the police.

