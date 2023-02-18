Murder Saman, the lawyers of the two boys refuse the interrogation

Pain and fear of Saman’s little brother, 16 years old at the time of the fact, they burst into the Reggio Emilia Court of Assizes to mark the second hearing in the trial for the death of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old of Pakistani origin killed in Novellara, in the Reggio area, for refusing a pre-defined wedding at home.

His body was found buried a year and a half later. It is he, his brother, uncle Danish Hasnain’s main accuser: still lives in a sheltered situation. “It is still certain that for having spoken he will suffer the same fate as his sister – explains her lawyer, Valeria Miari in the courtroom – she has been subjected to pressure in the family environment and is experiencing a strong situation of stress, linked to the very beginning of the trial. She asked me to see the body, because that body is her sister, “the lawyer finally told the judges, opposing the defense’s request for the young man to be heard again in the courtroom.

The same opposition will be presented by the lawyer Cludio Falleti, lawyer of the fiancé Saqib, as “tried for the death of his fiancée and for having suffered threats”. Instead, she could be heard (the court reserved its decision, the trial was postponed to next March 17) Danish Hasnain’s partner, which is ‘surprise’ in Italy and available to be heard: “there is an interview with Danish – explained Danish’s lawyer, Liborio Cataliotti – the one I asked to be translated again, 16/17 hours after the fact where the woman asks for news of Saman. So I wonder, the investigators say ‘something has already leaked’, well we ask her. I managed to get her to come to Italy, we ask what was known in Pakistan, who leaked the news, and what news has arrived. Tell us, I have included you in the text list but I have not told you about the fact, so as not to influence you”.

The risk, underlines the lawyer, is that the woman may be repatriated. Always on March 17, we will return to discussions also of Shabbar AbbasSaman’s father, absent from the trial for the murder of his daughter due to legitimate impediment as regards the arrests in Islamabad. For Shabbar a video link hearing was requested; meanwhile the extradition hearing has been postponed again in Pakistan to 21 February.

“We are asking for assistance in setting up a videoconferencing to allow Abbas to participate in the process – explained the president of the Court of Assizes, Cristina Beretti – we cannot establish the times, the request will be forwarded to the ministry for international affairs. We also register impediments for today’s date, setting a new date for March 17, 2023 in the hope that something will happen”.

The Court’s application documents will have to be translated into English, the Punjabi language and Urdu. The decision, whether to participate or not, will still be up to the defendant himself. Today in the courtroom, at the second hearing of the trial, Saman’s uncle and two cousins ​​were present, while the mother remains on the run. Meanwhile, the court has decided on the constitutions of the civil parties: out of 23 who had requested it, 13 were excluded.

Among the parties admitted the little brother and the Saman’s boyfriend, Saquib AyubThe municipality of Novellara where the girl lived with her family, and the Islamic communities: Ucoii, the Italian Islamic Confederation and the Great Mosque of Rome Islamic Cultural Center. Added to this are Udi, the Union of Italian Women, and the ‘Differenza Donna’ association. Among those excluded, the Penelope association and the municipality of Berceto, the only one in Italy to have given honorary citizenship to Saman Abbas on 30 June 2021: a requirement which, however, was not considered sufficient.

“Removing Saman’s voice in this process means contributing more and more to humiliating him; a process already abundantly humiliated by what is happening in Pakistan: certainly from a substantial point of view, this does not worry us, because we will punctually enforce every single I wait, believing that the defendants are all responsible for the facts”. Thus the lawyer Riziero Angeletti, who represents the Ucoii.

“The reference to Islam is important, but on the other hand the indictment provided for it. – explains the lawyer – In fact, it contains an aggravating circumstance that pertains precisely to the pseudo-religious setting of the defendants’ conduct; therefore, they could not but precisely those associations that support the need for an integration and a smoothing of religious fundamentalisms, which have fully manifested themselves in this affair, must be admitted”. “The aggravating circumstance of futile reasons – concludes the lawyer – consists in having determined the death of Saman for legal reasons to a pseudo religious orientation which is the arranged marriage, that is the reaction to the refusal to accept the arranged marriage”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

