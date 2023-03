A 51-year-old Italian man he was killed after being shot several times, some in the chest. The ambush around 19.30 in a petrol station in via dei Ciceri in Rome, in the Torpignattara area.

The victim’s name was Luigi Finizio. The man, who would have a history of drugs, was hit by several bullets fired by the killers, who then fled on a motorbike. The mobile team is investigating the murder and is examining the cameras in the area.