Dhe former partner of Stéphanie of Monaco, Mario Oliver Jutard, was apparently the victim of a robbery and murder. The seventy-one-year-old was found dead a week ago on Wednesday night in his villa in the tourist resort of Las Terrenas on the Samaná peninsula of the Dominican Republic. According to local media, Jutard was gagged and had head injuries, and he was also strangled, which led to his death. According to police, thieves broke in and stole valuables, including valuable watches, as reported by the newspaper “Dominican Today”. The body will be autopsied in the forensic medicine of the provincial capital San Francisco de Macorís. Further details have not yet been announced.

The Night King and the Princess

Born in France, who first worked as a model in Paris, he emigrated to the United States in the early 1980s. In Los Angeles he ran a number of nightclubs and was known as the “king of the night” for a time. In the summer of 1987 he met the youngest daughter of Prince Rainier III in one of these clubs, “Le Vertigo”. and his wife Gracia Patricia. The 14-year age difference between the two caused a stir. The then 32-year-old princess, who had previously dated the actor’s sons Paul Belmondo and Anthony Delon and American actor Rob Lowe, moved a little later with Jutard to his mansion in Beverly Hills.

A year later, the two separated again. Stéphanie of Monaco is the sister of Prince Albert II and was long considered the enfant terrible of the princely family, especially after the accidental death of her mother, which she survived in 1982 with serious injuries in the car next to her. She has been divorced twice and has three children by two of her former bodyguards.