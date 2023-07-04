Primavalle murder, Michelle Causo’s best friend speaks

While the investigators’ investigations continue to clarify the still unclear points inherent to the murder that took place in Primavalle, Lavinia, the best friend of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old killed by a friend of her age, says she is sure that the killer should have given back to the victim much more money than the 20 euros declared by the killer.

“The problem wasn’t the twenty euros, here everyone is talking about a much bigger debt, at least 1500 euros. I don’t believe in such a small debt, I’m sure of what I’m saying. I had been telling her for some time to be careful of him, I was dubious and I really didn’t like him, but she replied that she was an okay guy. I don’t know how she met him ”the young woman tells her to The Republic.

Another friend of Michelle tells that Michelle and her killer met about three years ago during a Halloween party: “They met more and more on social networks – adds Lavinia – they often talked, everyone knew they were friends, the neighborhood it’s small and all of us teenagers know each other”.

Lavinia then says: “She didn’t talk about him with anyone else, Flavio knew her boyfriend and wasn’t jealous and I left for Greece in peace. Then Wednesday evening on a chat group I heard the news and I came right back ”.