Solved by the magistrates of the district anti-mafia Directorate of Rome one of the ‘yellows’ of the capital. The killer was arrested by the police and the carabinieri Fabrizio Piscitelli, the head ultrà of Lazio killed on 7 August 2019 with a gunshot to the head in the park of the Acquedotti, in the Tuscolana area, in Rome. It is about Raul Esteban Calderon accused of murder aggravated by the mafia method. Calderon was arrested by the agents of the Flying Squad of Rome, on decree of arrest of the prosecutor, last December 13th. The provision was then validated today by the investigating judge of Rome who issued a precautionary custody order against him. ‘Diabolik’ was killed with a gunshot to the head by a killer dressed as a runner. The murder of Piscitelli, known as ‘Diabolik’ took place in the context of a war for control of the drug dealer in Rome. To frame the killer the images of a private camera. In the cameras you can see the entire action of the killer: the man approaches the head ultrà of Lazio and, after having fired the gunshot, runs away. “The sources of evidence on which the adoption of the provision was based consisted of: the elements collected by the Flying Squad and the Scientific Police during the inspection carried out on the spot and in the immediacy of the fact and in particular from a video extracted from a camera installed in the area with which the execution of the crime was filmed “, explains the prosecutor in a note. “From the technical analysis of the video of the murder carried out first by the Scientific Police and then by the technical consultant appointed by the prosecutor, a clear compatibility emerged between the killer visible in the film and the seriously suspected subject”, conclude the prosecutors. A number of interception activities contributed to the investigations, making it possible to acquire significant elements of evidence regarding the material perpetrator of the murder. Some statements also contributed to reinforcing the gravity of the circumstantial framework. Calderon was also reached by another measure in prison together with Enrico Bennato, as they were seriously suspected of the murder of Shehaj Selavdi, killed on the beach of Torvaianica on 20 September 2020.

