Paolo Stasi’s mother would have revealed an important detail to the Carabinieri, about what happened in the house in the days preceding the crime

The mother of Paolo Stasi he would have confessed an important detail to the investigators. The 19-year-old lost his life outside his home, someone waited for him and then fired several shots.

The investigators, after the first investigations, immediately suspected that it could be one drug showdown. Paolo Stasi owed money to someone or protected a friend, for the same reason. Now it would seem that his mother’s words about him, confirm the hypothesis.

The woman, who appeared before the Carabinieri in November, allegedly admitted that in the days leading up to the crime of her son, there was drug packed in case. Words that, if true, could cost the parent a lot.

Paolo Stati’s mother could be accused, but the clues provided could in turn be essential to solve the case of the 19 year old.

At the moment, there is an 18 year old boy investigated and on the loose. Inside his house, the investigators found 9,000 euros in cash, probably the result of drug dealing.

And it would seem, according to some rumors that have also emerged from television programs, that there are also some under investigation messages exchanged between Paolo and his mother.

Did Paolo Stasi lose his life to protect himself or a friend of his?

Then continue to beat the drug dealing streetbut it will be necessary to understand whether Paolo Stasi was personally involved or if he kept the drug on behalf of some friend.

However, the evidence is still sparse. The investigators would also have investigated a 19-year-old, who would have exchanged several messages with the victim until the day of the crime.

What really happened outside the 19-year-old’s home? Who took his life and for what reason? All for a drug debt? Only the other investigations will be a find the answers to numerous questions from the police.