The paternity test confirmed that Vanessa Ballan is pregnant with her partner and not with Fandaj. The woman was, in fact, pregnant when she was murdered

The paternity test confirms it: Vanessa Ballan was pregnant with her partner and not with Fandaj, the man with whom the woman had previously had a relationship and from whom she was trying to distance herself. Vanessa lost her life in her home. Her husband found her body, who immediately asked a neighbor for help. A few weeks earlier, she and her partner had filed a stalking complaint against the alleged killer.

Vanessa Ballan, yeah mother of a small child, was pregnant when someone took her life in her home in Riese Pio X, in the province of Treviso, last December 19th. From the results that emerged from the paternity test, that child was her partner's.

Vanessa Ballan was expecting a child from Nicola Scapinello, also the father of her first child. And not by Bujar Fandaj, the man who is now in her cell accused of stabbing her. The two had been in a relationship in the past.

In addition to the autopsy on the woman's body, conducted by the pathologist Antonello Cirvellithe doctor performed, as requested by the investigators, a paternity test on the child the woman was carrying.

The test confirms that the woman, at twelfth week of gestation, she was pregnant with her partner. While the autopsy established that the mother lost her life due to eight stab wounds, six deep and two superficial. Two shots hit her lungs and one pierced her heart. They had beaten her before and she had tried to defend herself.

A few weeks ago, the Treviso prosecutor Marco Martani had specified that he had appointed two technical consultants. And to request a paternity test to understand whether the child was her partner's or the suspect's.