Murder of Vanessa Ballan, the family relationship that was born with Fandaj Bujar her killer

Some truly important news has emerged in the last few hours regarding the crime of the 26-year-old pregnant woman Vanessa Ballan. The man with whom she had an extramarital affair was a family friend and had also eaten at home with her and her partner Nicola.

This news was reported by the local newspaper, The Gazzettino. They also claim that the 41-year-old Kosovar had worked with the woman's husband and had also gone to take back his son of the couple in kindergarten.

The investigations also revealed that Fandaj Bujar and Nicola had also worked together. Vanessa's partner is a tiler and he, being a construction painter, had done some homes in close proximity.

The 41-year-old actually had a sort of obsession towards the 26 year old. A relationship was born between them, but she decided to end it in August this year, but he didn't have it never accepted this decision.

In fact Vanessa suffered for months threats and persecution. When she realized that the situation was becoming too serious, she decided to confess everything to her partner and to report it for Stalking.

It was October 26th and from that moment everything seemed to be for them normal. No one would have ever guessed that the 41-year-old actually intended to carry out the crime.

This is how Vanessa Ballan lost her life

Last December 19, Fandaj Bujar did irruption in the family home, while Vanessa was alone. She used a hammer to break a French window.

Once inside he first beat the 26-year-old and then ended her life with 8 slashes. Two took the lungs and one the heart. The autopsy revealed that unfortunately the girl lost her life in a few moments.

Her partner Nicola was the first to find her lifeless on the floor. Once heard by the Carabinieri he gave useful information to trace back the killer of the woman, who was at her home and was trying to escape. Since that day the 41 year old has always been exercised the right not to respond.