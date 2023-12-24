Murder of Vanessa Ballan, the first raid on Fandaj Bujar's family home: what they discovered

In these hours the police are carrying out all investigations into the heartbreaking crime of Vanessa Ballan. The young 26-year-old mother, who lost her life at the hands of a man of Kosovar origin, with whom she had an extra-marital relationship that lasted a few months.

The man is now under arrest, but he immediately chose to do not make any statements. In fact, even before the investigating judge he made use of the right not to answer.

Vanessa and Fandaj Bujar had met several years ago. Maybe right inside the shop where the woman worked. A story was born between them, which went on for several months. However, in August this year, she had decided to close it.

The 41-year-old, however, never accepted this decision and for months he did threatened and persecuted. The investigations revealed that Vanessa endured it in silence and even deleted the chats, for fear that she might find them her partner and father of her son.

One day the man did too irruption in his house, using a hammer. At that point the 27-year-old was scared and decided to tell the truth to the boy and together they went to the barracks to file a complaint for the crime of Stalking.

Vanessa Ballan's crime and the first search of Fandaj Bujar's house

It was October 26th. The next day the officers went to the 41-year-old's house and carried out an investigation search. They found a photo with him, the woman and her 5-year-old son. Furthermore, they also seized two cell phones.

Right inside these phones they found the intimate videos of the two, which Fandaj Bujar used to blackmail Vanessa. However, after the complaint, the situation seemed to be under control.

In the late morning of Tuesday 19 October, Fandaj Bujar can be seen from some images throws a bag in the family home and shortly afterwards climbs over him too. Always with a hammer he manages to enter in the home.

Unfortunately, the autopsy revealed that he first beat her and then ended her life with a knife of approximately 20 centimetres. The blows were concentrated right in the chest area, two pierced the lungs and one the heart. The girl lost her life in a few moments.