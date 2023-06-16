Ricardo Ivan Carpio SanchezBaja California state prosecutor, announced that the investigations into the son of the clown Garrita suggest that it was a direct attack.

He stressed that the young Osvaldo, 15 years old, is a victim however, the investigations indicate that it was a “criminal situation in the close circle”, since the attack was direct Well, according to witnesses, the young man received at least four gunshots by a man dressed in black, who wore a skull mask.

“The data collected in a forensic manner indicate that it is connected to other cases that have occurredwith four other events, in the same area where the close circle evidently has to do with criminal phenomena related to drug sales,” the prosecutor said.

José Aminadad, who works as a clown and father of the minor, asked that the details of what happened on the night of Monday, July 12, be reserved so as not to hinder the research and assured that osvaldo He died in the arms of his twin brother. See also Sofia Bevarly and the flirty pink outfit that made her millions of fans sigh