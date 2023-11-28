Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Giulia Cecchettin was murdered. According to police reports, witnesses heard the student screaming on the evening of her death. © Montage: Screenshot/Instagram/Matthias Koch/dpa

The femicide of Giulia Cecchettin in Italy continues to make waves. Witnesses heard the victim’s screams. An initial interrogation of the suspect only lasted a short time.

Venice/Verona – What initially began as a missing person case of two young students has now become a murder case. The almost 22-year-old Filippo Turetta is said to have kidnapped and killed his girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, who was the same age. According to the news agency Ansa Turetta had already admitted the crime when he was arrested near Leipzig. Now new details about the femicide of the student from Italy have become known.

Protocol of the crime – witnesses apparently heard screams from the victim

Picture reconstructed the day of the couple’s disappearance, relying on the eight-page arrest warrant issued by the ordinary court in Venice. After a last dinner together in a fast food restaurant on November 11, 2023, residents 150 meters from the victim’s parents’ house are said to have heard screams. Someone shouted: “You’re hurting me,” said a witness, who also reported kicking a person lying on the ground.

Also Ansa already reported an argument between Turetta and Cecchettin. The carabinieri are said to have not responded despite making an emergency call on the evening of the crime. How Picture writes, camera footage from an industrial area west of Venice is said to show a foiled attempt to escape from Turetta’s car shortly before midnight. Another surveillance camera recorded the suspect not far from where Cecchettin’s body was found at Lake Barcis.

First interrogation of the suspect in Verona

On November 28, 2023, Turetta was first interrogated by investigating judge Benedetta Vitolo and public prosecutor Andrea Petroni in Verona, as Italian media report. Loud La Republica The interrogation ended after half an hour. Turetta did not answer the investigators’ questions in more detail and exercised the right to remain silent. Loud Corriere della Sera This was done in coordination with his defense in order to gain more time to inspect the investigation files.

However, in front of the judge and public prosecutor, he is said to have confessed again in tears that he had killed his girlfriend. According to the lawyer for Elena Cecchettin, the victim’s sister, the crime was made even more difficult by Turetta’s outright stalking. His behavior is was characterized by a “claim of ownership” against Giulia Cecchettin La Republica Nicodemo Gentile.

The suspect is currently housed in the psychiatric ward in the Montorio prison near Verona – in the same wing as Benno Neumair, he writes Corriere della Sera in the print edition of November 28, 2023. 31-year-old Neumair murdered his two parents in South Tyrol at the beginning of 2021 and threw their bodies into the Etsch.