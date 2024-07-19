Home page World

In the trial of a murdered stewardess, the contract killer must go to prison

A boy finds his dead mother. His father orders the murder. The killer is an acquaintance. It takes 17 years before the murder can be atoned for.

Wuppertal – 17 years after the murder of a stewardess in Velbert near Essen, a contract killer must now pay for the crime with life imprisonment. With its verdict on Friday, the Wuppertal Regional Court followed the demands of the public prosecutor. In the sensational cold case murder trial, the prosecutor had argued that the 58-year-old acquaintance of the victim’s husband had acted out of malice and greed.

The convicted man denies the crime. His defense attorney has already announced that he will appeal.

The contract killer was only arrested last year after DNA traces were re-evaluated. Six DNA hits from the man were found on the 47-year-old’s body, for example on the victim’s back and on his right and left arms, as an expert from the North Rhine-Westphalia State Office of Criminal Investigation testified in the trial.

During the trial, the regional court came to the conclusion that the convicted man had killed the flight attendant in 2007 on the orders of her husband, who could not cope with the fact that his wife had separated from him. Three days after the murder, the husband shot himself in Bensheim, Hesse.

The son, who was underage at the time, discovered his mother’s body when he came home from school. Many witnesses had painted a negative picture of the character of a dominant father who had “treated his son like a dog”. His wife had blossomed after the separation.

The convicted man is a violent offender from the Wetterau district in Hesse with a previous conviction. He had served an eight-year prison sentence for a series of eleven robberies at petrol stations. At the time of the crime in 2007, he was said to have been in serious financial difficulties. He explained his DNA traces on the body by saying that he had discovered the woman lying on the ground and felt for her pulse.

The case of Claudia K., who was killed in 2007, remained unsolved for a long time. The murder was reopened as a “cold case” by investigators, and thanks to new DNA analysis methods, skin flakes found on the body were able to be attributed to the accused. Witnesses also came forward. dpa