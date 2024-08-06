Murder of Sharon Verzeni, the case could be close to a breakthrough: the discovery of the agents on the streets of her small town

An important new discovery is the one that the police have made in these last hours and which concerns the death of Sharon VerzeniThe 33-year-old died last Tuesday night, while walking through the streets of her town, as advised by her dietician.

The case could be close to a turning point in these hours. This is because yesterday, Monday 5 August, the agents seized a garagewhich is located a few meters from the place where the crime took place.

Inside this room, which is located under a building inhabited by many families, they would have found a camp bed and also a lot of disorder. The police want to understand if there is anything inside this garage he was sleeping someone and above all the reason for all that confusion. For this reason the owner, an Italian from the place, will have to explain everything to the agents today.

Furthermore, the RIS are currently analyzing a knifefound in the Terno d’Isola area, dirty with blood traces. They want to understand if the substance found on the blade could belong to Sharon Verzeni and also if there are traces of it on the handle DNAwhich can help find the culprit.

New Investigations into Sharon Verzeni’s Murder: What’s Happening

The investigators have been on the trail of the murderer since the crime was committed. guilty and at the moment the tracks taken into consideration are still different. For example that of the prejudiced that is wandering around the country.

From the cameras in the area, the officers would have discovered that this person was was going around on the streets of the neighborhood, on the very evening the crime was committed.

Obviously now there will only be the investigations of the RIS and the results of this examinationto give concrete answers on the case. We will therefore have to wait for the results of the tests on this knife, which will provide further details about what happened.