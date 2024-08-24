Murder of Sharon Verzeni, pressure on her boyfriend: called to the police station again

“I come and go from the barracks, like every day.” After spending half an hour in the Carabinieri barracks in Bergamo, Sergio Ruocco returned to his in-laws’ house in Bottanuco, where he has been since his partner Sharon Verzeni was killed. “What happened today? What happens every day, I come and go,” he said, answering reporters’ questions. “Even tomorrow, which is Sunday? Yes, at home and in the barracks. Why? They’ll explain it to me tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, it has leaked out that Ruocco was taken to the Carabinieri barracks for “mere notification acts” related to the activities carried out by the Carabinieri in recent days. Among these, the seizure of his PC and cell phones which occurred yesterday.

The Carabinieri of Bergamo are also collecting the testimonies of the inhabitants of the street where she was killed Sharon Verzeni. Among others, a young man living in Terno d’Isola, in via Castegnate, was also heard, whose testimony would not have been as useful as that of Johnny Depp’s “lookalike”, Fabio Delmiglio, who said he had met Sharon a few days before the crime, but would not have been able to provide details useful to the investigation.