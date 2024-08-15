The footage from the CCTV cameras in the area of ​​Via Castegnate in Terno d’Isola from the two evenings preceding the murder of Sharon Verzeni has also been viewed by the Carabinieri who are trying to shed light on the crime of the 33-year-old barmaid stabbed to death shortly before 1am between Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th July discovered by a murderer who still has no name or face. In this way, the investigators want to understand if the woman actually always took that same route and if the evening walk, or rather the night walk, was really a habit as highlighted by her partner Sergio Ruocco and other relatives, to understand if the murderer was in some way aware of her habits.

The companion’s alibi

The day before yesterday, Ruocco was again taken to the barracks, where he remained for over five hours. He continues not to be investigated because his alibi, that he remained at home, in bed, was confirmed. “Unfortunately I don’t think I was of much help. They asked me the usual things, how things were going between us, how Sharon’s life was, even about her relationships at work,” Ruocco said after the interrogation. This time he didn’t go to his future in-laws’ house but to his own parents. However, from the videos viewed, at least in the two evenings before the murder, neither Sharon nor her partner can be seen, who, according to him, often accompanied her on these walks recommended to the woman by the dietician. The question that investigators and prosecutors are asking themselves is therefore how the murderer managed to position himself, precisely in a point not directly covered by the cameras in the area.and to hit Sharon without being sure that she was passing by that very night. And why. If on the one hand the depth of the stabs and their violence (three out of four stab wounds were fatal) suggests a relentlessness towards the thirty-three year old, on the other hand Sharon’s life without shadows has not yet brought to light contacts with someone who might have had it in for her to the point of waiting for her at night in a street in Terno d’Isola and killing her.

The thirty-three-year-old was wearing headphones and didn’t even have time to defend herself: it wasn’t a robbery, nor an argument that ended in a stabbing. When she was hit, Sharon managed to call 112 and ask for help, explaining that she had been stabbed, without giving any further information to the operator who answered. Her clinical condition then rapidly deteriorated and after a few hours Sharon died. While the Carabinieri of the ROS are examining the images from the cameras and their colleagues from the RIS of Parma are examining the victim’s clothes, some samples taken during the autopsy and some knives (in search of the murder weapon), the Carabinieri of Bergamo are trying to understand, also by interviewing the general practitioners of the area, which are the subjects with psychiatric problems who live in the territory, without excluding the list of criminals. A long job in any case and which, for the moment, has not led to any breakthrough.

Messages on the cell phone

As well as the analysis of the ‘forensic copy’ of Sharon’s cell phone: few calls, few chats. And her partner Sergio also confirmed that the couple did not have many friends or acquaintances: Sharon worked from 8 to 15 at the ‘Vanilla’ bar in Brembate and then spent the afternoons at home reading books (numerous) borrowed from the library and rarely saw her colleagues outside of working hours. But La Repubblica reveals that Sharon Verzeni’s phone would have generated traffic during that fifty-minute walk. So the hypothesis of an appointment, or more likely a trap, emerges.

DNA testing as in the Yara case

As it was for the case of Yara Gambirasio, here too the genetic card will be played to shed light on the murder. According to Eco di Bergamo, the Parma RIS is recovering the traces found on the body and clothes of the barmaid. And the investigators began to profile dozens of men and women, including quite a few residents of Via Castegnate and some neighboring streets. “They did a DNA test on my wife and I also took it when they asked me to,” one of the residents told Eco di Bergamo. “We went to the barracks for the test. No problem, we have nothing to hide. In fact, these checks are very welcome.” The profiling will continue in the coming days, a procedure that cannot help but bring to mind the case of Yara Gambirasio, the thirteen-year-old who disappeared in November 2010 and was found dead three months later in a field in Chignolo d’Isola (just three kilometers from Terno), in which over 22,000 DNA profiles were used to identify her murderer. Massimo Bossetti was convicted for the case.