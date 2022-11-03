Even if the crime of Avetrana is now resolved from a legal point of view, there are still many details that come out and that speak to us of the personality of the authors of this terrible murder.

Many years have passed since the day the little girl’s body was found Sara Scazzi. The murder of Avetrana was undoubtedly the crime that had by far the strongest media impact. Obviously, the people who followed the case have always wondered how chilling what happened to the poor girl can be.

Even today no one really knows what happened that day of August 26, 2010. What is certain is that poor Sara after lunchtime had gone on foot to her cousin’s house, Sabrina Misseri. From that day on, her mother had to wait until October 6 to get news of her baby.

Just during an episode of Who has seen?, which was broadcast on Rai 3, the woman learned together with all of Italy that her daughter was dead. In fact, they communicated live the news of the discovery of her body. It had been found inside a well that was located in the remote Apulian countryside.

Sara’s uncle, Michele Misseri, confessed his faults, but the judiciary and a large part of public opinion did not believe his version. In fact, after a series of judicial investigations, a decidedly different conclusion was reached. According to the investigations, to kill her fifteen-year-old in fact it would have been her cousin Sabrina with the help of her mother Cosima.

Everything would have been born because of Sabrina’s morbid jealousy towards a boy, Ivano Russo. The two dated but she felt an unrequited feeling. One evening it happened that following a quarrel Ivano refused to have a relationship with Sabrina and for this reason the two decided not to see each other again.

Despite their detachment, Sara continued to maintain a friendly relationship with the boy. It was just that the motive of the crime Sabrina’s jealousy towards Sara.

The confirmations came when the investigators read a diary in which Sara wrote and recounted her days. The girl said of the jealousy by Sabrina and anger that he felt towards him because apparently he would have told many people about the rejection he suffered.

The coroner had thus established that Sara had died following a quarrel with her cousin over one “Mechanical constriction asphyxia”. The case to date is closed from a judicial point of view but despite everything, some worrying facts are still emerging.

According to the reading of the messages that Sabrina and Ivano exchanged, the details that describe the temperament of Cosima. About the end of the marriage between her and Michele, Sabrina described her as a person aggressive And unwilling to dialogue.

READ ALSO: The reasons why a brother is the most important person in our life